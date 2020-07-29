Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raipur administration issues guidelines for Ganesh festival

If a person is found to have contracted the infection after visiting a Ganesh pandal, then the respective organisers will have to bear the cost of his or her treatment, the guidelines said. "The number of COVID-19 cases has been steadily rising in Raipur district...so these guidelines have been issued for a 10-day long festival starting from August 22," an official said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:38 IST
Raipur administration issues guidelines for Ganesh festival

The Raipur district administration on Wednesday issued guidelines for the Ganesh festival next month, restricting the size of idols and pandals among other things in view of the coronavirus pandemic. If a person is found to have contracted the infection after visiting a Ganesh pandal, then the respective organisers will have to bear the cost of his or her treatment, the guidelines said.

"The number of COVID-19 cases has been steadily rising in Raipur district...so these guidelines have been issued for a 10-day long festival starting from August 22," an official said. The guidelines, issued by Additional Collector Vineet Nandanwar, said the size of the idol should not exceed 4x4 feet while the pandal should not be bigger than 15x15 feet.

"There should be an open area of about 5,000 sq feet in front of the pandal where no sitting arrangement should be made for people," it said. Maximum 20 persons will be allowed within a pandal and its premises at a time with strict compliance of social distancing. Nobody would be allowed to enter without a mask.

The committees or individuals who install the idol will have to maintain a record of visitors and four CCTV cameras should also be placed in pandals, it said "If anyone contracts infection after visiting a pandal, his/her treatment cost will be borne by the concerned organizer," the directive said. Installation of idols will not be allowed in containment zones. If an area is declared as a containment zone midway through the festival, then celebration in pandals in the area will have to be stopped immediately.

No mass feast or cultural programmes will be allowed during the festival or immersion. No sound system or musical instrument will be allowed to be played during the installation or immersion of idols. Prasad distribution will be completely banned.

"Only one vehicle will be allowed during immersion while taking out of processions of idols will not be permitted. Only four persons will be allowed during immersion from a particular pandal," the guidelines said. The administration in Durg district of Chhattisgarh has also issued the same guidelines for the festival.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

US Open without qualifying now will be played without fans

Now it comes down to the Masters to determine if any of golfs majors will have fans this year. A week before the PGA Championship begins without spectators, the U.S. Open announced Wednesday it would not have fans Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot...

National Education Policy evokes mixed reactions among academicians

The new National Education Policy evoked mixed reactions among academicians on Wednesday with some hailing it as a groundbreaking action plan that promotes holistic and multi-disciplinary learning and others arguing that it will pave the wa...

NBA-No new COVID-19 positives on eve of season restart

The National Basketball Association NBA said there were no positive COVID-19 results from its latest batch of testing, a day before the season restarts at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Players arrived at the quarantined bubble earl...

UP: 4 more arrested for kidnapping, murder of minor boy in Gorakhpur

Four more persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a teenager boy in Gorakhpur. Superintendent of Police SP Arvind Kumar Pandey said, Four more people have been arrested. The mobile which was used f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020