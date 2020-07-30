Over 1,500 arrested in Kolkata for defying total lockdown

More than 1,500 people were arrested in Kolkata on Wednesday for defying the total lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, police said. At least 1,054 people were held for violating restriction orders, while 497 others were prosecuted for not wearing masks, a police officer said.

A total of 38 people were apprehended for spitting in public, he said. Besides, police also impounded 44 vehicles, he added.

The West Bengal government has decided to impose a complete lockdown twice a week till August 31..