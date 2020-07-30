Kiwis invited to help recognise work in ethnic communities during COVID-19

New Zealanders are being invited to help recognise the work of the many "unsung heroes" in our ethnic communities during COVID-19.

"Aotearoa New Zealand is home to 942,000 people who identify their ethnicity as Middle Eastern, Latin American, African, Asian, and Continental European. During the extraordinary time of the COVID-19 pandemic, community organisations representing ethnic communities worked tirelessly to meet the needs of their local communities," Minister for Ethnic Communities Jenny Salesa says.

"When people in our communities and neighbourhoods needed help and support during one of the most challenging times the country has faced, they received it.

"Much of the hard work was done behind-the-scenes and as we continue to focus on rebuilding together I invite you to nominate those groups that made a real difference during this time. I will then personally acknowledge and recognise the group's contribution.

"This is an opportunity for all of us to highlight, acknowledge and appreciate their valuable work," Jenny Salesa said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)