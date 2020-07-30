30 cartons of illegal liquor seized, 1 man held in UP's Muzaffarnagar

30 cartons of illegal liquor seized, 1 man held in UP's MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-07-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 12:06 IST
Thirty cartons of illegal liquor have been seized on Kairana-Kandhla road here, police said on Thursday
The liquor was being smuggled from Haryana, Station House Officer of the Kandhla police station Karmvir Singh said
A case has been registered against three people. While one person was arrested from the spot, two men managed to flee, Singh said.