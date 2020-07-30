1,811 new COVID-19 cases in Telanagana

As many as 1,811 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported in Telangana till Thursday, taking the total tally in the state to 60,717. According to the official data, the state currently has 15,640 active cases. 821 patients recovered from the virus on Thursday, taking the total number of recovered cases to 44,572.

With 13 more deaths, a total of 505 people have lost their lives to COVID-19. As per the government of Telangana, the recovery rate in the state is 73.4 per cent, while the fatality rate is 0.83 per cent.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,123 COVID-19 cases as the total cases in the country reached 15,83,792, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. The total cases include 5,28,242 active cases and 10,20,582 cured/discharged cases, the Health Ministry added.

A total of 775 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 34,968. (ANI)