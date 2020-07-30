Guj: One held with scrapped currency notes worth Rs 1.49 cr

Left Menu
A 40-year-old man was apprehended after scrapped currency notes with a face value of Rs 1.49 crore were recovered from him in Gujarat's Surat city, police said on Thursday. The SOG was further investigating the case, the release said. On Wednesday, two persons from Godhra town in Panchmahal district were nabbed with demonetised currency notes having a face value of Rs 4.76 crore.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-07-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 12:40 IST
A 40-year-old man was apprehended after scrapped currency notes with a face value of Rs 1.49 crore were recovered from him in Gujarat's Surat city, police said on Thursday. Acting on a specific tip-off from the Gujarat Anti- Terrorist Squad (ATS), the police raided the residence of Pravin Mangukia on Wednesday and seized the demonetised currency notes, Surat Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) said in a release.

The seized currency included 9,728 notes of Rs 500 denomination and 10,058 notes in the denomination of Rs 1,000, having a total face value of Rs 1,49,22,000, the police said. The SOG was further investigating the case, the release said.

On Wednesday, two persons from Godhra town in Panchmahal district were nabbed with demonetised currency notes having a face value of Rs 4.76 crore. They were also apprehended following inputs provided by the ATS.

