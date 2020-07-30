Left Menu
VAT on diesel reduced to 16.75 pc in Delhi

The Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel in Delhi has been reduced to 16.75 per cent from 30 per cent, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government decided on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 12:55 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference in the national capital on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel in Delhi has been reduced to 16.75 per cent from 30 per cent, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government decided on Thursday. "Delhi Cabinet has decided to reduce VAT on diesel from 30 per cent to 16.75 per cent. This will reduce the price of diesel in Delhi from Rs 82 to Rs 73.64, i.e., by Rs 8.36 per litre," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference here.

"Many people including traders were demanding a reduction in prices of diesel. This was affecting the budgets of industries and other establishments," he added. The Chief Minister further said that the job portal opened by his government has received a positive response in the past few days as around 3.22 lakh people have registered on the portal.

"In an effort to bolster the economy of Delhi, in the past week, we took many steps. We allowed the streetside vendors to resume their work," he said. "Around 7,577 companies/employers have registered on this portal, 2,04,785 jobs have been listed and 3,22,865 people have applied for jobs on this portal," the Chief Minister added.

He urged all businesspersons to open their establishments while maintaining the COVID-19 safety protocols to put the economy back on track. (ANI)

