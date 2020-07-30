Left Menu
Development News Edition

Conduct COVID tests for children staying at care institutions: HC directs Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to carry out COVID-19 tests for children in need of care and protection who are staying at different homes or child care institutions under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 13:04 IST
Conduct COVID tests for children staying at care institutions: HC directs Delhi govt
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to carry out COVID-19 tests for children in need of care and protection who are staying at different homes or child care institutions under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan passed these directions while partially allowing a petition of Bachpan Bachao NGO and directing the authorities concerned to record the statements of 'children in need of care and protection' in connection with a case related to bonded labour over video conferencing in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The High Court said that the authorities will ensure that all precautions for the welfare of the child are taken and that the sample is expeditiously collected so that the child can return to the homes or institutions they are staying. "We direct that this process should be continued, and the requirement of taking the child out of the home/child care institution should be avoided as far as possible," the court said in a detailed order on Tuesday.

"Looking to the facts and circumstances of the case, we are also of the view that the interest of children who require care and protection necessitates that their exposure to crowded environments is avoided in the prevailing circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, as far as possible, they should not be required to leave the premises of the child care institution in which they are housed," the order said. The PIL filed by NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan through advocate Prabhsahay Kaur claimed that the investigation officer (IO) had asked the children between the age of 10-12 years, who are staying at a home, to physically go to the Karkardooma court to record their statement.

The NGO has also sought that all proceedings by different authorities under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protestation of Children) Act, 2015 be held by audio-visual means or video conferencing to keep children from contracting the virus. It has also sought to take measures and propose a mechanism ensuring these 10 children, who were rescued from bonded labour from Vivek Vihar in an operation, are tested for COVID-19 at the earliest, preferably before the child is sent to a children's home or child care institution.

All rescued children were sent to Mukti Ashram, a short-term rehabilitation centre for children run by the petitioner, which is registered as a Child Care Institution under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2000. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Golladay among five Detroit Lions players placed on COVID-19 list -reports

The Detroit Lions have put five players on their reserveCOVID-19 list, meaning the players have either tested positive for the novel coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person, U.S. media reported on Wednesday. Last s...

German economy plunged 10 per cent during 2nd quarter amid pandemic

Germanys economy took a massive hit during the pandemic shutdowns. Output shrank by 10.1 percent during the April-June period from the previous quarter, the countrys official statistics agency said ThursdayTough pandemic restrictions shut d...

Cane growers to meet Goa CM on Friday over harvesting rates

A group of farmers sitting on hunger strike outside a state-run sugar factory in Goa over the demand for better harvesting rates for the crop called off the agitation after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant agreed to look into their grievances. ...

German economy shrinks by record 10.1% in second quarter

The German economy contracted by 10.1 in the second quarter, its steepest plunge on record, as household spending, business investment and exports collapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic, preliminary data showed on Thursday.The statistics of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020