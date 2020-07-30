Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman battling depression jumps to death from Noida flat

A 62-year-old woman died on Thursday after she allegedly jumped off her 19th-floor apartment in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, with police saying she was suffering from depression for the past few months.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-07-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 13:54 IST
Woman battling depression jumps to death from Noida flat
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 62-year-old woman died on Thursday after she allegedly jumped off her 19th-floor apartment in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, with police saying she was suffering from depression for the past few months. The woman lived with her husband and a daughter in a residential society in Sector 78, where the incident took place early in the morning, an official said.

"The woman was suffering from depression for the past few months and that appears to have triggered her extreme step. Her husband and daughter were asleep when she jumped off the balcony of their 19th-floor flat," an official from the local police station told PTI. The family hailed from Kanpur district, the police said, adding the body has been sent for post mortem and further proceedings were underway.

Last month, a 28-year-old woman in Greater Noida had jumped off her 16th-floor flat, while a 44-year-old in the area hanged herself in separate incidents. Both the women were suffering from mental health issues, the police had said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Golladay among five Detroit Lions players placed on COVID-19 list -reports

The Detroit Lions have put five players on their reserveCOVID-19 list, meaning the players have either tested positive for the novel coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person, U.S. media reported on Wednesday. Last s...

German economy plunged 10 per cent during 2nd quarter amid pandemic

Germanys economy took a massive hit during the pandemic shutdowns. Output shrank by 10.1 percent during the April-June period from the previous quarter, the countrys official statistics agency said ThursdayTough pandemic restrictions shut d...

Cane growers to meet Goa CM on Friday over harvesting rates

A group of farmers sitting on hunger strike outside a state-run sugar factory in Goa over the demand for better harvesting rates for the crop called off the agitation after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant agreed to look into their grievances. ...

German economy shrinks by record 10.1% in second quarter

The German economy contracted by 10.1 in the second quarter, its steepest plunge on record, as household spending, business investment and exports collapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic, preliminary data showed on Thursday.The statistics of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020