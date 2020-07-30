Left Menu
Development News Edition

DU exams: HC seeks clarity on arrangements of scribes for visually impaired students

Expressing unhappiness with Delhi University's preparation for Open Book Examination (OBE), the Delhi High Court on Thursday sought clarity from the varsity on arrangements of scribes for visually impaired students.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 16:11 IST
DU exams: HC seeks clarity on arrangements of scribes for visually impaired students
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Expressing unhappiness with Delhi University's preparation for Open Book Examination (OBE), the Delhi High Court on Thursday sought clarity from the varsity on arrangements of scribes for visually impaired students. "Things are murky. Even now you have not shown us data to satisfy us. Nothing before us has impressed us, especially for visually impaired students," a division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

The High Court also asked the DU to prepare the tabulated data for the two phases of the mock tests separately and listed the matter for further hearing on August 4. Representing the varsity, senior advocate Sachin Dutta said that everything will become clear by August 4 and informed the court that the data submitted before it on a mock test, is only for the first two days and not for the entire first phase.

The court sought to know when the second phase of the mock test will end, to which Delhi University's counsel and advocate M Rupal responded saying it will end on August 4. Senior advocate SK Rungta, appearing for the National Federation of Blind, said that the visually impaired students did not know where the common service centre demanded scribes. He submitted there are around 180 visually challenged students, who need writers, reading material, assistive device but they did not get any response.

The court noted that out of 647 persons with disabilities students, only 486 logged in and out for the mock test and that of the 182 visually impaired students only 50 per cent logged in and even lesser uploaded the answers. The court questioned the varsity about the condition of those visually impaired students, who are in remote areas and do not have access to the internet and noted that there was a complete mismatch on the statement given by different authorities.

Dutta, on the other hand, said that OBE is optional and these students can sit for physical examination and added that DU will do best to arrange a scribe on request. The court said that it is not able to find out whether to go ahead with OBE for visually impaired students. The court also noted that out of a total of 2.4 thousand students who filled the form, only 1.82 thousand registered them in the portal and only 74,180 students participated in the first phase of the mock test.

The court was hearing various petitions related to Delhi University's final term examination, including one filed by Prateek Sharma and another by the National Federation of the Blind. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese long-range bombers join drills over South China Sea

China said on Thursday that long-range bombers were among the aircraft that took part in recent aerial drills over the South China Sea amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over the strategic waterway. The exercises included n...

COVID: UP CM asks SGPGI to send specialists to Kanpur, other districts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked the director of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here to send a team of specialists to some of the districts worst affected by COVID-19, including Ka...

EXCLUSIVE-Portugal telcos won't use Huawei for 5G networks though no gov't ban

NOS, Altice and Vodafone, which dominate Portugals market, said they will not use Huaweis technology in their 5G core networks despite the government not banning the Chinese giant from the critical infrastructure. A NOS spokeswoman said the...

Danone hit by lockdown squeeze on bottled water sales

Shrinking bottled water sales during COVID-19 lockdowns drove down Danones quarterly sales, and the company warned costs linked to the pandemic would weigh on its profit margin for the rest of the year. The consumer giant, owner of Evian an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020