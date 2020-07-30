Left Menu
Development News Edition

'I expect you will try your best to secure justice for Dr. Kafeel': Priyanka writes to UP CM

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thursday wrote to Yogi Adityanath over the detention of Dr Kafeel Khan, booked under the National Security Act over alleged hate speech, and said she expects the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to do his best to secure justice for him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 16:24 IST
'I expect you will try your best to secure justice for Dr. Kafeel': Priyanka writes to UP CM

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thursday wrote to Yogi Adityanath over the detention of Dr Kafeel Khan, booked under the National Security Act over alleged hate speech, and said she expects the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to do his best to secure justice for him. In her letter to the chief minister, the Congress general secretary said Khan had served people selflessly in difficult situations.

Priyanka Gandhi raised the matter, saying the doctor "has spent more than 450 days in jail so far". "I expect that while showing your sensitivity, you will try your best to secure justice for Dr. Kafeel," she said in the letter.

Khan is in detention for allegedly making an inflammatory speech on the Aligarh Muslim University campus during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. Khan was arrested at Mumbai airport on January 29 in connection with the case registered at Aligarh's Civil Lines police station under section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code. The section relates to promoting enmity between groups over religion and other differences.

On February 10, Khan was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court but not immediately released by Mathura Jail authorities. His family then moved court in Aligarh, claiming contempt of the HC order. The court issued a fresh release order on February 13. But before it could be executed, the authorities invoked the National Security Act against him.

The paediatrician had earlier faced arrest following the deaths of over 60 children in a week at a government hospital in UP's Gorakhpur in 2017. About two years later, a state government probe cleared Khan of all major charges.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese long-range bombers join drills over South China Sea

China said on Thursday that long-range bombers were among the aircraft that took part in recent aerial drills over the South China Sea amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over the strategic waterway. The exercises included n...

COVID: UP CM asks SGPGI to send specialists to Kanpur, other districts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked the director of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here to send a team of specialists to some of the districts worst affected by COVID-19, including Ka...

EXCLUSIVE-Portugal telcos won't use Huawei for 5G networks though no gov't ban

NOS, Altice and Vodafone, which dominate Portugals market, said they will not use Huaweis technology in their 5G core networks despite the government not banning the Chinese giant from the critical infrastructure. A NOS spokeswoman said the...

Danone hit by lockdown squeeze on bottled water sales

Shrinking bottled water sales during COVID-19 lockdowns drove down Danones quarterly sales, and the company warned costs linked to the pandemic would weigh on its profit margin for the rest of the year. The consumer giant, owner of Evian an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020