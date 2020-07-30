Left Menu
TN govt appoints Special Senior Counsel to deal with cases of special importance

Chennai | Updated: 30-07-2020 17:08 IST
Chennai, Jul 30 (PTI): Senior advocate A L Somayajihas been appointed 'Special Senior Counsel for Government' bythe Tamil Nadu government to deal with cases of 'specialimportance and complicated nature.' The appointment which has been made with immediateeffect is based on a government order dated July 29sanctioning the creation of 'one temporary post'

According to the Government Order, the post will carrya monthly retainer fee of Rs 75,000 and other remunerationfacilities as applicable to the state Advocate-General.PTI CORSSPTI PTI

