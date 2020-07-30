Left Menu
New Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district takes charge

K V Rajendra took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday. He was welcomed by outgoing Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) M J Roopa and officials of various departments. After taking charge, Rajendra said being a border district, DK faces challenges during the coronavirus crisis.

Updated: 30-07-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 17:58 IST
K V Rajendra took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday. He was welcomed by outgoing Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) M J Roopa and officials of various departments.

After taking charge, Rajendra said being a border district, DK faces challenges during the coronavirus crisis. The measures being taken to tackle the pandemic by the district administration will be carried forward, he said.

Rajendra is a doctor who graduated from Bapuji Medical College, Davanagere. He had secured the 32nd rank in the civil services examination in 2013.

He was earlier serving as the chief executive officer of zilla panchayat, Belagavi and had also earlier served as assistant commissioner of Puttur in DK. The state government had in a communication dated July 28, transferred Sindhu B Rupesh to Bengaluru as director, electronic delivery citizen services (EDCS), DP and AR (e- governance).PTI MVGSS PTI PTI

