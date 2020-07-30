Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana govt hires drones for spraying pesticide on locust swarms

The preparatory measures have so far prevented significant losses in most areas during locust attacks in Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Palwal, Sirsa, Nuh, Rewari, Bhiwani and Narnaul since June 26, he said. Kaushal assured that the department was closely monitoring the situation, and urged farmers in the affected districts to stay alert and inform the officials if they see locusts anywhere.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:01 IST
Haryana govt hires drones for spraying pesticide on locust swarms

The Haryana government is prepared to deal with locust attacks and has hired drones for spraying pesticide if needed, state agriculture minister J P Dalal said on Thursday. The minister told the farmers that they need not worry about the locust attacks, but cautioned them to stay vigilant.

During the past few days, small swarms of locusts have been spotted in some districts of Haryana, including Sirsa which borders Rajasthan. Speaking to reporters in Bhiwani, Dalal said there are enough stocks of pesticides and all necessary arrangements are in place to deal with the threat posed by locusts.

Dalal also said, “we have hired drones and we will use them wherever the need is felt. Also, if need arises, we will get pesticides sprayed even by helicopters.” He said tractor-mounted spraying guns will be mostly used to eliminate the insects. Dalal said the Centre had recently issued an advisory warning of more locusts attacks this year. The minister said as large swarms of locusts had entered Rajasthan they could enter neighbouring Haryana after breeding.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Agriculture department has decided to deploy two drones in Hisar and Mahendragarh districts by Thursday evening. These drones can be deployed in other affected areas as well, if required, said Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department, Sanjeev Kaushal.

He said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given clearance for deploying the drones. Kaushal said a tender had also been issued for engaging five more drones, with minimum pay load capacity of 10 litres and flight operation capacity of at least four hours every day, for undertaking aerial spray operation in affected areas. These drones could be deployed for spraying in fields, community land, sand dunes, tree tops, acacia plantation, or any other affected area, as required by the Department, he said.

Kaushal said the department was putting in place several measures to control the swarms of locusts, including stocking additional quantities of pesticide, deploying tractor-mounted spray pumps, and acquiring fogging machines. The preparatory measures have so far prevented significant losses in most areas during locust attacks in Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Palwal, Sirsa, Nuh, Rewari, Bhiwani and Narnaul since June 26, he said.

Kaushal assured that the department was closely monitoring the situation, and urged farmers in the affected districts to stay alert and inform the officials if they see locusts anywhere. A fortnight ago, swarms of locusts had reached Sirsa, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Mahendragarh districts.

Dalal had assured farmers that the government would take all necessary measures to control locust infestation in case the insects are spotted in any district and they will be compensated for their losses. The farmers beat ''thalis'' (plates) and other utensils to drive away the insects and protect their crops, while administration and Agriculture department officials deploy tractor-mounted spraying guns and other machinery to spray pesticides once the insects settle down in fields or on trees etc.

Last month, a huge swarm of locusts had reached Rewari from Rajasthan. While a part of the swarm settled overnight in the district, the remaining headed towards Gurgaon the next morning and eventually moved towards Uttar Pradesh. Haryana had issued a high alert two months ago after swarms of locusts attacked crops in Rajasthan and a few other states.

Locusts, popularly known as ''tiddi dal'', are short-horned grasshoppers with highly migratory habits and voracious feeding behaviour..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

55 ads on COVID-19 reported to AYUSH Ministry in May: ASCI

The Advertising Standards Council of India ASCI on Thursday said it found 52 campaigns violating the AYUSH Ministry guidelines for making claims related to COVID-19 across media platforms in May. Apart from that, the self-regulatory body fo...

Storm Isaias unleashes flooding, landslides in Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Isaias battered Puerto Rico on Thursday as it continued on a track toward the US mainland, unleashing small landslides and causing widespread flooding and power outages on an island still recovering from previous hurricanes a...

Storm Isaias unleashes flooding, landslides in Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Isaias battered Puerto Rico on Thursday as it continued on a track toward the US mainland, unleashing small landslides and causing widespread flooding and power outages on an island still recovering from previous hurricanes a...

Herman Cain, former Republican presidential candidate, dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Herman Cain, a 2012 Republican presidential candidate, has died after contracting COVID-19, according to a statement on his website and Facebook page. Cain was diagnosed with the disease in late June after attending a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020