Left Menu
Development News Edition

Public urged to report corruption related to distribution of COVID-19 relief

Zulu said the department, its entities as well as the private sector and civil society partners are hard at work to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each and every South African, particularly the vulnerable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:15 IST
Public urged to report corruption related to distribution of COVID-19 relief
Zulu said the department, its entities as well as the private sector and civil society partners are hard at work to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each and every South African, particularly the vulnerable. Image Credit: Twitter(@the_dti)

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has called on members of the public to report any acts of corruption in relation to the distribution of government's COVID-19 social relief.

The Minister said this when she made an executive statement to the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon.

Her statement comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the establishment of a coordinating centre that will bolster efforts aimed at investigating corruption in relation to social relief grants, procurement of personal protective equipment and distribution of food parcels.

"I hereby reiterate my unflinching commitment to this House, the President of South Africa, the taxpayer, and the nine state institutions that the President mandated to deal with the theft, abuse, misappropriation and mismanagement of the COVID-19 response funds.

"I immediately offer to assist the processes that are designed to investigate related misconduct by anyone whatsoever in the Department of Social Development and its entities.

"Furthermore, I encourage members of the public to report misconduct in the areas of, for instance, the distribution of food parcels, social relief grants, the procurement and overpricing of personal protective equipment (PPEs) and COVID-19-related medical supplies, etc," she said.

Five million COVID-19 grant applicants paid to date

Zulu said, meanwhile, that through the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), the Social Development portfolio developed new grant administration and payment systems for the special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant for the unemployed.

Under this, qualifying applicants will be receiving R350 of this grant per month over the six-month period that is ending in October.

"The COVID-19 social relief stimulus package that the portfolio innovated and will be administering until October alleviates the beneficiaries' day-to-day challenges.

"To date, we have received 7.8 million COVID-19 SRD grant applications. The special COVID-19 SRD grant payments have duly been paid into the accounts of five million of these applicants.

"This number represents those that were found to be eligible and whose information has been verified by various databases," she said.

Mitigating effects of COVID-19

Zulu said the department, its entities as well as the private sector and civil society partners are hard at work to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each and every South African, particularly the vulnerable.

"Together, we are the Social Development Portfolio. The portfolio approach has been particularly beneficial in the face of the unprecedented social development challenges that accompany the COVID-19 pandemic, where we needed to harness and improve resources' and programmatic efficiencies and uncover and mobilise social innovations.

"The COVID-19 pandemic flung open our doors to learning. For this reason, we learn from one another as much as we learn from others. This is how we continue to improve our programmes."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

55 ads on COVID-19 reported to AYUSH Ministry in May: ASCI

The Advertising Standards Council of India ASCI on Thursday said it found 52 campaigns violating the AYUSH Ministry guidelines for making claims related to COVID-19 across media platforms in May. Apart from that, the self-regulatory body fo...

Storm Isaias unleashes flooding, landslides in Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Isaias battered Puerto Rico on Thursday as it continued on a track toward the US mainland, unleashing small landslides and causing widespread flooding and power outages on an island still recovering from previous hurricanes a...

Storm Isaias unleashes flooding, landslides in Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Isaias battered Puerto Rico on Thursday as it continued on a track toward the US mainland, unleashing small landslides and causing widespread flooding and power outages on an island still recovering from previous hurricanes a...

Herman Cain, former Republican presidential candidate, dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Herman Cain, a 2012 Republican presidential candidate, has died after contracting COVID-19, according to a statement on his website and Facebook page. Cain was diagnosed with the disease in late June after attending a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020