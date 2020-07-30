Om Prakash appointed U'khand chief secretary
Senior IAS officer Om Prakash was on Thursday appointed the chief secretary of Uttarakhand. An IAS officer of the 1987 batch, Om Prakash will take over from Utpal Kumar Singh who is to retire on Friday. The order of his appointment to the post was issued by the Personnel and Vigilance Department.PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:16 IST
Senior IAS officer Om Prakash was on Thursday appointed the chief secretary of Uttarakhand. An IAS officer of the 1987 batch, Om Prakash will take over from Utpal Kumar Singh who is to retire on Friday. The order of his appointment to the post was issued by the Personnel and Vigilance Department. PTI ALM AARAAR
- READ MORE ON:
- Om Prakash
- Uttarakhand