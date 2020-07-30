Left Menu
Development News Edition

Evacuated over 7,800 people from flood-hit areas of Bihar: NDRF

The force evacuated 215 people from the marooned areas of Darbhanga, East Champaran and Saran districts on Thursday, he said. They are also assisting the state authority in the distribution of relief material in the affected areas, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:32 IST
Evacuated over 7,800 people from flood-hit areas of Bihar: NDRF
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than 7,800 people have been evacuated by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from the flood affected areas of Bihar till now, an spokesperson of the central force said on Thursday. A total of 21 teams of the NDRF have been deployed in the state for flood rescue and relief work.

"During the current monsoon season, NDRF teams have evacuated more than 7,840 people and 265 livestock to safer places in Bihar." "The teams also distributed 8,350 food packets and 2,630 kg food items among the needy," the spokesperson said. The force evacuated 215 people from the marooned areas of Darbhanga, East Champaran and Saran districts on Thursday, he said.

They are also assisting the state authority in the distribution of relief material in the affected areas, he said. As per official data, 11 people have died and nearly 40 lakh people affected by the deluge in the state.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

AP reports 10,000 plus fresh cases for second day; Tally zooms to 1.30 lakh

The exponential growth of coronavirus cases continued in Andhra Pradesh as it recorded 10,000 plus cases for the second straight day on Thursday, taking the cumulative figure to 1,30,557. The state, only the second in the country after Maha...

Stocks sink after US, Germany report record economic drops

Stocks are falling in early trading on Wall Street Thursday after the US and Germany reported record contractions in their economies in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic led to widespread shutdowns. Markets sank further after P...

Heavy rain forecast for north Bengal till Sunday

The Met department on Thursday forecast heavy rain in north Bengal for the next three days, while one or two places in the southern districts of the state are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning till Saturday morning. Moderate...

US STOCKS-Wall St falls after historic GDP slump, Trump suggests election delay

Wall Street fell on Thursday following a historic contraction in second-quarter GDP and a tweet by President Donald Trump floating the possibility of delaying the U.S. November presidential elections. Trump, without evidence, repeated his c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020