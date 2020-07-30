Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM seeks views of DCs on Unlock 3.0 relaxations

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday sought the views of district Collectors (DCs) on the opening of gyms and other relaxations announced for Unlock 3.0, and said he will make the final decision on this after receiving their inputs.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:53 IST
Punjab CM seeks views of DCs on Unlock 3.0 relaxations
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (file photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday sought the views of district Collectors (DCs) on the opening of gyms and other relaxations announced for Unlock 3.0, and said he will make the final decision on this after receiving their inputs. According to a statement from the Punjab government, at a video conference review meeting with the DCs and health officials on COVID-19 containment and management arrangements, the Chief Minister said while the central government had announced certain relaxations, including permission for opening of gyms, as per the Unlock 3.0 guidelines, he will decide on the same after an assessment of the ground situation.

He asked the DCs to think through and submit their views to Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, following which a final decision will be taken by the government after due deliberations. Underlining the need for strict enforcement in view of the increasing number of cases in the state, the Chief Minister said while there was a lot of demand from youngsters for the opening of both gyms and coaching centres, the modalities would have to be thought through and all options to be explored before the decision can be taken.

Taking serious note of reports of violation of social distancing and other COVID protocols by some shopkeepers, he directed the DCs to order shut-down of shops for three days in the case of the first offence and for a higher number of days on subsequent violations. He further asked the DCs to strictly enforce all safety protocols and norms, including wearing of masks and social distancing, to check the spread of the pandemic. Dr KK Talwar pointed out that scientific data shows that wearing masks is as effective as lockdown, as it not only prevents the spread of infection but also lowers mortality.

DGP Dinkar Gupta informed the meeting that from March 23 to July 29, a total of 14,384 FIRs have been registered and 19,850 persons arrested for various violations. As many as 550150 persons have been fined for violation of the COVID guidelines. Expressing grave concern over the increasing mortality, the Chief Minister called for concerted efforts to bring down the fatality rate. Punjab has so far lost 361 lives to COVID, with 25 patients succumbing since last night, he pointed out, adding that this was not acceptable.

With early detection the only cure, the message of early treatment has to go do down more effectively, he said, directing the DCs to take all steps necessary to create awareness among people to go for testing at the first sign of illness. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

WB: Despite 'Unlock', Toribari continues to be under strict lockdown and is COVID-free

A village in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal with a population of 300 has set an example by following strict lockdown norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Toribari, a village around 25 km from Siliguri, is continuing the lockdown even a...

Physician practices with more female doctors have smallest gender pay gap

In medicine, men generally earn more than women for similar work, but a new study finds that the income gap between genders shrinks substantially in practices with more equal gender distributions of staff physicians. The study was published...

Roller-coaster start for Shubhankar at Hero Open

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma began with a flourish, but two slightly wayward tee shots cost him heavily as he ended the first day with a roller-coaster one-over 73 in the Hero Open on Thursday. The 24-year-old Indian, who has two wins on...

Sameer, Varun Grover, more lyricists appeal for proper credits on music platforms

In a fitting, self-written song released on Thursday, fifteen lyric writers from the Hindi film industry, including Varun Grover, Kausar Munir, Sameer Anjaan, Swanand Kirkire, Amitabh Bhattacharya, demanded that they be credited properly fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020