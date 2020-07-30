Punjab CM seeks views of DCs on Unlock 3.0 relaxations

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday sought the views of district Collectors (DCs) on the opening of gyms and other relaxations announced for Unlock 3.0, and said he will make the final decision on this after receiving their inputs. According to a statement from the Punjab government, at a video conference review meeting with the DCs and health officials on COVID-19 containment and management arrangements, the Chief Minister said while the central government had announced certain relaxations, including permission for opening of gyms, as per the Unlock 3.0 guidelines, he will decide on the same after an assessment of the ground situation.

He asked the DCs to think through and submit their views to Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, following which a final decision will be taken by the government after due deliberations. Underlining the need for strict enforcement in view of the increasing number of cases in the state, the Chief Minister said while there was a lot of demand from youngsters for the opening of both gyms and coaching centres, the modalities would have to be thought through and all options to be explored before the decision can be taken.

Taking serious note of reports of violation of social distancing and other COVID protocols by some shopkeepers, he directed the DCs to order shut-down of shops for three days in the case of the first offence and for a higher number of days on subsequent violations. He further asked the DCs to strictly enforce all safety protocols and norms, including wearing of masks and social distancing, to check the spread of the pandemic. Dr KK Talwar pointed out that scientific data shows that wearing masks is as effective as lockdown, as it not only prevents the spread of infection but also lowers mortality.

DGP Dinkar Gupta informed the meeting that from March 23 to July 29, a total of 14,384 FIRs have been registered and 19,850 persons arrested for various violations. As many as 550150 persons have been fined for violation of the COVID guidelines. Expressing grave concern over the increasing mortality, the Chief Minister called for concerted efforts to bring down the fatality rate. Punjab has so far lost 361 lives to COVID, with 25 patients succumbing since last night, he pointed out, adding that this was not acceptable.

With early detection the only cure, the message of early treatment has to go do down more effectively, he said, directing the DCs to take all steps necessary to create awareness among people to go for testing at the first sign of illness. (ANI)