Sonowal condoles killing of Assam Rifles men in ambush

Condoling the killing of three Assam Rifles personnel in an ambush by suspected militants in Manipur, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that militancy does not solve any problem, but complicates matters further. Out of the three slain jawans, one hailed from Barpeta district of Assam, a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

"It is really shocking to know the loss of the life of a brave jawan of our state who became an innocent victim of the dastardly attack of the militants. Militancy is not a solution to any problem rather it complicates the situation," Sonowal said. Three Assam Rifles jawans were killed and six others injured in the ambush in Chandel district of Manipur on Wednesday evening.

"This is a testing time for the family of slain jawan Pranay Kalita, as I express my heartfelt empathy with the bereaved family members and pray to God for eternal peace of the departed soul," Sonowal added. The attackers triggered an IED explosion and fired at the Assam Rifles personnel when they were patrolling Khongtal area in Chandel near the India-Myanmar border.