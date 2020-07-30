Night curfew lifted, gyms to open in Himachal

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to lift night curfew in the entire state from August 1, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Thursday

Talking to media here, Bhardwaj said the state cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur decided to do away with the night curfew as per guidelines of the centre

The cabinet also decided to open gyms for which guidelines will be issued soon, he added.