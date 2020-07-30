Man held for harassing woman through social media

Police have arrested a man from Bandra here for allegedly harassing a 21-year-old woman on a social media platform and trying to extort money from her, an official said on Thursday. The Crime Branch (Unit XI) arrested the 25-year-old accused, identified as Qumail Hanif Patani, on Wednesday, he said.

The accused had created four fake accounts on Instagram, a photo-video sharing social media platform. He used to send the woman's pictures to her through it. He used to threaten her that he has several pictures and videos of her, which he will make public if she does not pay money to him, the official said. Following his repeated threats, the woman finally approached the Bangur Nagar police station and lodged a complaint against him.

After going through his Instagram accounts, the police nabbed him from his residence in Bandra. "The accused had been harassing the victim since the last 10 days. During the probe, it came to light that he obtained all the pictures of the woman from the mobile phone of his cousin, who knew the complainant as they studied in the same college.

"The accused used to tell the woman that he studies in her college. He has been booked under various IPC sections for harassment and extortion," the official said..