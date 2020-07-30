Left Menu
For the first time since the coronavirus lockdown came into force on March 25, the government has allowed the opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5. The order said, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for this will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka.

Unlock 3.0: No Sunday lockdown and night curfew in Karnataka
Announcing further easing of curbs, the Karnataka government said on Thursday there will be no lockdowns on Sundays in the State from August 2, as it issued Unlock 3.0 guidelines in line with the Centre's norms. In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the government had imposed total lockdown on Sundays starting from July 5.

Also restrictions on the movement of individuals during the night (night curfew from 9 pm-5 am) have been removed under unlock 3.0. For the first time since the coronavirus lockdown came into force on March 25, the government has allowed the opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5.

The order said, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for this will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka. The guidelines will come into force from August 1 and strict enforcement of lockdown in containment zones will continue till August 31.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31. However, online or distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged. Among the prohibited activities are metro rail services, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

Also, social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will also continue to be prohibited till August 31. All activities, except these, shall be permitted outside the containment zones, the order said.

Dates for the opening of these sectors will be decided separately, by the Government of India and necessary SOPs shall be issued by ministries concerned for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19, it added. Independence day functions at State, Districts, Sub-Divisions, Taluks, Municipal and Panchayat levels and 'At Home' functions, wherever held, will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols such as wearing masks.

