Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM asks committee to expedite probe into missing buprenorphine tablets

The committee, set up on June 29, comprises Special Task Force chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Kahan Singh Pannu and Director, Health Services, Avneet Kaur, as per an official release here. Last year, 5 crore tablets of buprenorphine, a scheduled drug, had reportedly gone missing from the private drug de-addiction centres.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:44 IST
Punjab CM asks committee to expedite probe into missing buprenorphine tablets

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday directed the three-member committee constituted to probe the missing 5 crore tablets of de-addiction drug buprenorphine naloxone to expedite its investigation. The committee, set up on June 29, comprises Special Task Force chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Kahan Singh Pannu and Director, Health Services, Avneet Kaur, as per an official release here.

Last year, 5 crore tablets of buprenorphine, a scheduled drug, had reportedly gone missing from the private drug de-addiction centres. Chairing a video conference meeting to review Drug De-addiction and Treatment Infrastructure, the CM asked the STF on drugs to expand the outreach of the outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics in order to ensure timely and proper treatment and care to drug addicts.

The state currently has 190 government OOAT centres, in addition to 119 private de-addiction centres and another nine centres in jails. A total of 5,50,907 patients were admitted to these centres from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.

The months of April and May 2020 had witnessed a major spike in admissions as supply of drugs and other substances was cut off due to the lockdown. The CM underscored the importance of counselling for youth at these centres, pointing out that psychological support could prove vital to ensure their treatment and cure.

Reiterating his commitment to the elimination of drugs into the state, the CM said while the backbone of the drugs mafia had been broken and many big fish also nabbed, the growing narco-terrorism from across the border was a matter of concern. Coupled with smuggling of drugs from other states into Punjab, this was becoming a major challenge, he said, calling for cohesive and collective efforts by all the concerned departments to crack down on the drugs problem.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

No clarity on resolution for Mundra plant issue: Chandrasekaran

Tata Power Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday said despite extended talks with five states, the company has no clarity on resolution for issues at its Mundra plant. The firms subsidiary Coastal Gujarat Power CGPL, which operates a 4,000 ...

Leader of anti-independence Scottish Conservatives resigns

The leader of the Scottish wing of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party resigned on Thursday, saying he was not the right man to make the case against Scotlands pro-independence movement at upcoming elections. Jackson Carlaw, 61...

Raj BJP chief seeks assembly Speaker’s resignation

BJP state president Satish Poonia on Thursday said Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi should step down as his political leanings are towards saving the Ashok Gehlot government. Poonias remarks were in the context of an unverified video cl...

Nepal resumes mountaineering activities after five months

The Nepal government on Thursday resumed the mountaineering activities five months after they were halted due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official has said. The government has opened mountain peaks for climbers and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020