Woman sets herself on fire to oppose anti-encroachment drive

A 55-year-old woman on Thursday poured kerosene and set herself on fire while opposing an anti-encroachment drive in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said. Sabra Bi (55), resident of Atwas village, was admitted to hospital and was said to be out of danger, they added.

Three officials were also injured when her family members pelted stones at them, the police said. District collector Chandramauli Shukla said that when a team of revenue department went to remove encroachment over government land in the village, the family of one Ramzan Khan opposed them.

While some members of the family pelted stones at the officials, Khan's wife Sabra Bi poured kerosene and set herself on fire, the collector said. The fire was doused and she was rushed to a hospital, Shukla said.

District superintendent of police Dr Shivdayal Singh said that Patwari (village revenue official) Kishore Chavera sustained severe injury to his ear in the stone pelting. Revenue Inspector Rajendra Dhurve and Patwari Dilip Jat also were injured, he said.

A case of rioting and obstructing government officials in the performance of duty was registered against eleven persons including Ramzan Khan and Sabra Bi. Khan told reportres that they opposed the anti- encroachment action as the crops of his family were getting damaged.