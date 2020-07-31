Government commits to improving Māori health and wellbeing

The Government has committed to improving Māori health and wellbeing over the next five years.

The Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health) today released Whakamaua: Māori Health Action Plan 2020-2025 which sets the pathway towards achieving healthy futures for all Māori.

"As kaitiaki of the system, the Ministry of Health has an important leadership role to play in creating an environment that enables Māori to live healthier, happier lives," said Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health), Peeni Henare.

"We know the health and disability system is failing Māori and as a result, significant health and wellbeing inequities have been created. Whakamaua provides clear direction on how we can fix that.

"Whakamaua sets out a suite of actions that will help us achieve better health outcomes for all Māori.

"Many of the actions listed within the plan will help counter the influence of implicit bias and systemic racism in the system. I'm pleased to say that some of these actions have already begun. For example, we have already adopted innovative technologies that streamline patient pathways whānau Māori, including initiatives created during the COVID-19 response, like e-pharmacy, virtual consults, and a more inclusive approach to telehealth.

"We have also crafted Te Tiriti o Waitangi tools to help guide the health and disability system in the development of its plans, strategies and accountability documents," Minister Henare said.

"We are committed to working with whānau, hapū, iwi and Māori communities to help realise Māori health aspirations and bring equity to the health and disability system. I want to see all New Zealanders living longer, healthier and more independent lives – Whakamaua will bring us closer to achieving that.

"The name 'Whakamaua' alludes to the famous whakataukī, "Ko te pae tawhiti, whāia kia tata. Ko te pae tata, whakamaua kia tīna – Seek out the distant horizons, while cherishing those achievements at hand.

"Its name conveys a sense of acting to take hold of pae tata, those goals within our reach, as well as working diligently to secure pae ora. I look forward to journeying ahead into a brighter and healthier future for all whānau Māori," said Peeni Henare.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)