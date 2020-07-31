Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government commits to improving Māori health and wellbeing

The Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health) today released Whakamaua: Māori Health Action Plan 2020-2025 which sets the pathway towards achieving healthy futures for all Māori.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 31-07-2020 07:44 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 07:44 IST
Government commits to improving Māori health and wellbeing
“We have also crafted Te Tiriti o Waitangi tools to help guide the health and disability system in the development of its plans, strategies and accountability documents,” Minister Henare said. Image Credit: Twitter(@PeeniHenare)

The Government has committed to improving Māori health and wellbeing over the next five years.

The Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health) today released Whakamaua: Māori Health Action Plan 2020-2025 which sets the pathway towards achieving healthy futures for all Māori.

"As kaitiaki of the system, the Ministry of Health has an important leadership role to play in creating an environment that enables Māori to live healthier, happier lives," said Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health), Peeni Henare.

"We know the health and disability system is failing Māori and as a result, significant health and wellbeing inequities have been created. Whakamaua provides clear direction on how we can fix that.

"Whakamaua sets out a suite of actions that will help us achieve better health outcomes for all Māori.

"Many of the actions listed within the plan will help counter the influence of implicit bias and systemic racism in the system. I'm pleased to say that some of these actions have already begun. For example, we have already adopted innovative technologies that streamline patient pathways whānau Māori, including initiatives created during the COVID-19 response, like e-pharmacy, virtual consults, and a more inclusive approach to telehealth.

"We have also crafted Te Tiriti o Waitangi tools to help guide the health and disability system in the development of its plans, strategies and accountability documents," Minister Henare said.

"We are committed to working with whānau, hapū, iwi and Māori communities to help realise Māori health aspirations and bring equity to the health and disability system. I want to see all New Zealanders living longer, healthier and more independent lives – Whakamaua will bring us closer to achieving that.

"The name 'Whakamaua' alludes to the famous whakataukī, "Ko te pae tawhiti, whāia kia tata. Ko te pae tata, whakamaua kia tīna – Seek out the distant horizons, while cherishing those achievements at hand.

"Its name conveys a sense of acting to take hold of pae tata, those goals within our reach, as well as working diligently to secure pae ora. I look forward to journeying ahead into a brighter and healthier future for all whānau Māori," said Peeni Henare.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Rangiuru Business Park project near Te Puke getting $18 million PGF

The Rangiuru Business Park project near Te Puke is getting 18 million from the Provincial Growth Fund PGF, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.This is all about unlocking the potential of this...

China sets out new rules on corporate bond swaps as way to manage default risks

Chinese regulators are encouraging corporate bond exchanges as a way to mitigate the risks of companies defaulting as businesses struggle to meet repayment obligations in a pandemic-hit economy. The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges pub...

Aid group: Darfur attacks strand 14,000 without medical help

A recent surge of violence in Darfur, the war-scarred region of western Sudan, has deprived more than 14,000 children of medical care, a leading aid group reported on Thursday. Save the Children said it was forced to close two major health ...

Kaingaroa Village to get $5 million to help fund upgrade of infrastructure

Kaingaroa Village in the Bay of Plenty is to get 5 million to help fund a comprehensive upgrade of its infrastructure, facilities and housing, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.Mr Tabuteau ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020