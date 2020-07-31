Eid prayers offered in Kerala ensuring social distancing
People offered Eid-al-Adha namaz while ensuring social distancing norms at a mosque in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Thursday announced that the Eid-al-Adha prayers can be offered in mosques of the state on Friday with a limited number of people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kerala is celebrating the festival of Eid-al-Adha on Friday. (ANI)
