Distillery sealed for releasing pollutants into drain: UP Pollution Control Board

A distillery here has been sealed by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) for allegedly releasing pollutants into a drain which empties into the Kaali river, officials said on Friday. The distillery was sealed by the state pollution control board on Thursday evening, Sub-divisional magistrate Inderkant Divedi told PTI.

Regional Officer of the UP Pollution Control Board Ankit Singh said during an inspection on July 21, it was found that Sir Shadi Lal distillery in Mansupur village was releasing pollutants into the drain. He said the UPPCB has also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 per day on the distillery till it takes steps to resolve the issue.