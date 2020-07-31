Nine die after consuming sanitiser in Andhra's Prakasam district

As many as nine people died allegedly after consuming hand sanitiser here in Kurichedu village, said police on Friday. While speaking to ANI over the phone, Darsi Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) K Prakasa Rao said that the nine people died as they had consumed hand sanitisers instead of liquor.

The deceased include three beggars, three rickshaw pullers and three hamalis (workers), police said. "One beggar lost his life while undergoing treatment at Darsi govt general hospital last night. All the others died at their respective places while sleeping. These people consumed sanitiser instead of liquor," said Rao.

The sanitiser bottles have been seized by the police and all the bodies have been shifted to Darsi government general hospital for post mortem. A case has been filed under section 174 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) and investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)