India's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 64.54 pc

India's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 64.54 per cent, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan here on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 14:41 IST
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 64.54 per cent, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan here on Friday. "In the last 24 hours, we have crossed the 1-million mark of patients who have recovered from COVID-19. Today we have 10, 57,805 who people have now recovered. The total number of cases across the country now stands at 16,38,870 cases," Dr Harsh Vardhan said at the Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting here.

He added, "Two-third of the cases have recovered and have gone home. The fatality rate is also coming down and today it stands at 2.18 per cent. The recovery rate has improved to 64.54 per cent. The doubling rate is right now standing at 21 days." Vardhan said that close to 6,42,588 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours and in the "last one month, close to 1 crore tests have been conducted in the country.

The Union Health Minister said that 0.27 per cent patients were on the ventilator, 1.58 per cent were in ICUs and 2.28 per cent required some form of oxygen support. A Central Group of Ministers meeting, under the chairmanship of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, was held at Nirman Bhawan on Friday on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were also present. (ANI)

