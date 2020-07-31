Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven injured in fire in Odisha village

The incident took place in Giranga village under the jurisdiction of Marshaghai police station in the early hours when the victims were fast asleep in their house, Inspector of Marshaghai police station, Kalindi Behera said. The villagers rushed to the site and rescued the victims after hearing their screams and noticing smoke billowing out of the house. "Investigation is in progress and efforts are on to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident," he said.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 31-07-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 14:51 IST
Seven injured in fire in Odisha village
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Seven persons of a family, including a six-month-old child, received serious injuries following an outbreak of fire in their house in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Friday, police said. The incident took place in Giranga village under the jurisdiction of Marshaghai police station in the early hours when the victims were fast asleep in their house, Inspector of Marshaghai police station, Kalindi Behera said.

The villagers rushed to the site and rescued the victims after hearing their screams and noticing smoke billowing out of the house. The injured persons were first taken to Kendrapara hospital and then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated. Their condition is stated to be critical, said Behera.

The scientific wing and fire services personnel visited the spot to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, he said. "Investigation is in progress and efforts are on to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident," he said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Sehwag, Sardar in12-member selection panel for National Sports Awards

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag and hockey stalwart Sardar Singh were on Friday included in a 12-member committee constituted by the sports ministry to select this years National Sports Awards winners. Just like last year, the minist...

COVID infections on the rise in England, survey shows

There has likely been a slight increase in the number of people in England testing positive for COVID-19 and in the overall incidence of infections in recent weeks, Britains Office for National Statistics said on Friday.The weekly infection...

'Rajput's family pressured me to give statement against Rhea'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajputs friend has sent an e-mail to Mumbai Police, alleging that the family members of the late Bollywood star pressurized him to give a statement against actress Rhea Chakraborty, an official said on Friday. The purpor...

Kremlin hopes Belarus will soon free Russian men detained in alleged plot

The Kremlin said on Friday it hoped that more than 30 Russian private security contractors detained in neighbouring Belarus and accused of plotting acts of terrorism would soon be released. Russia a day earlier demanded an explanation over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020