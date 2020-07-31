Seven injured in fire in Odisha village

Seven persons of a family, including a six-month-old child, received serious injuries following an outbreak of fire in their house in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Friday, police said. The incident took place in Giranga village under the jurisdiction of Marshaghai police station in the early hours when the victims were fast asleep in their house, Inspector of Marshaghai police station, Kalindi Behera said.

The villagers rushed to the site and rescued the victims after hearing their screams and noticing smoke billowing out of the house. The injured persons were first taken to Kendrapara hospital and then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated. Their condition is stated to be critical, said Behera.

The scientific wing and fire services personnel visited the spot to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, he said. "Investigation is in progress and efforts are on to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident," he said.