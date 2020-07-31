Low-key Bakrid celebrations in Karnataka's coastal regions

Muslims in the coastal regions of Karnataka celebrated Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) on Friday, though the festivities were subdued due to the COVID-19 induced regulations. A small number of people gathered at the mosque at Kudroli here to offer their prayers, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The Hilal committee had announced that Eid-ul-Azha, also known as Bakrid, would be celebrated on July 31 in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts while it would be on August 1 in the rest of the state. Large Eid gatherings were not allowed at the Idgah ground and halls.

People also offered prayers at various local mosques in suburban areas adhering to coronavirus norms. Prayers were held at the Jamia Masjid in Udupi where 50 people were allowed to participate.

People were seen consciously avoiding the usual exchange of greetings by hugging and shaking hands at the gatherings.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI.