Delhi BJP to install screens across city to live telecast Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'

The 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya, being performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, will be witnessed by party workers in all 70 Assembly constituencies of the national capital on LEDs screens, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said on Friday. The 'bhoomi pujan' would be telecast live on various TV channels as well. The Delhi BJP chief said that the party workers should watch the event and inspire others to watch it too.

"All party workers should light up oil lamps in their homes on August 5 and inspire others to do it too. This day will be remembered in history and it is our responsibility to make it a matter of pride," he said. The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which Chief Ministers of several states, Ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate. The apex court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple. (ANI)