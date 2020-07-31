Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa records fewer violent crimes while murder remains stubborn

According to the annual crime statistics released by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday, violent crimes particularly murder have been slowing down in the past three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:21 IST
South Africa records fewer violent crimes while murder remains stubborn
According to Cele, Umlazi and Inanda townships are the murder hotspots in the KwaZulu-Natal. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

While South Africans recorded fewer violent crimes, murder remains reluctantly stubborn, the 2019/20 crime statistics have revealed.

According to the annual crime statistics released by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday, violent crimes particularly murder have been slowing down in the past three years.

The document reveals that between April 2019 and March 2020, 21 325 people were murdered in South Africa, an increase of 1.4% from the previous report.

"Indeed we are not where we want to be, however, we are pleased with the improvements in most stubborn crime categories," he said.

KwaZulu-Natal remains the province with the highest murders with 4 859 recorded cases followed by Gauteng with 4 555, the Western Cape with 3 975 and Eastern Cape with 3 879.

"KwaZulu-Natal is the capital and recorded the highest number of murders out of all the nine provinces, which increased by 10.6%," he said.

According to Cele, Umlazi and Inanda townships are the murder hotspots in the KwaZulu-Natal.

"KZN also recorded an increase in sexual offences and trio crimes. Operational interventions are in place to stabilise KZN; including strengthening the resources under Operation Vala in KwaZulu-Natal."

Meanwhile, the Western Cape is showing some improvements with statistics indicating that specialised policing in targeted areas does produce results.

For the first time in many years, Nyanga Police Station recorded a 36.0% decrease in murder. "Even last year there was a decrease. We are indeed turning the tide against crime."

Meanwhile, in attempted murder, Gauteng tops the statistics with 4 639 cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 4 161, the Western Cape with 3 555 and Eastern Cape with 2 409.

Seventy-three police officers who were killed of which 35 were murdered on duty and 38 off-duty.

Also, on the 17 community reported crimes; the police recorded a visible decrease of 2.7% as compared to an increase of 0.7 % last year.

Meanwhile, the Minister said last year the police deployed intervention measures to deal with stock theft. This proved to be yielding positive results, as stock theft has recorded a decrease of 4.2%.

There has been a drop in property-related crimes, where all crimes under this category indicated a major decrease - including a burglary at residential premises which has declined by 6.7%.

Furthermore, robbery at residential properties has also recorded a decrease of 5.8%.

Effect of COVID-19

The Minister said the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically redefined traditional policing.

He said social distancing is the new normal; effecting an arrest and a deployment at a Community Service Centre suddenly demands a different standard operating procedure.

"All men and women in blue in the Republic of South Africa collided with the drastic turn of events and had to immediately adjust whilst focused on serving and protecting the nation."

In the call of duty during this pandemic, the SAPS lost a total number of 113 police officers, while 12 138 have contracted the virus with 254 hospitalised and 4 904 recoveries.

"We would like to pay our respect and salute the role of our departed members in the fight against crime. We also want to convey our sincere condolences to their families, their children, spouses and colleagues," said Cele.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Certain categories of sexual offences record decrease while other on increase

The cases for sexual offences have increased by 1.7 when compared to the previous year.According to crimes statistics released by Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, on Friday, in 20182018 the total cases of sexual offences stood at 52 420...

Exxon posts second straight quarterly loss on demand, price plunge

Exxon Mobil Corp reported a 1.1 billion loss for the second quarter on Friday, the first back-to-back quarterly loss for the U.S. oil giant in at least 36 years.Exxon stood out among its supermajor peers for not taking a large writedown on ...

Australian high commissioner criticises Chinese Amb. to India for objecting to comments on South China Sea

Australian High Commissioner Barry OFarrell on Friday hit back at Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong for objecting to his comments about Chinas destabilising maneuvers in the South China Sea and asserted that Beijing should refrain fro...

Congo soldier shoots dead 12 in drunken rampage

A soldier shot dead 12 people and injured nine others during a drunken rampage in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday evening, regional authorities said. Security services are conducting a search for the gunman in the city of S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020