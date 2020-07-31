Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian high commissioner criticises Chinese Amb. to India for objecting to comments on South China Sea

New Delhi, Jul 31 PTI) Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell on Friday hit back at Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong for objecting to his comments about China’s "destabilising" manoeuvres in the South China Sea, and asserted that Beijing should refrain from actions that could unilaterally alter the status quo in the region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:26 IST
Australian high commissioner criticises Chinese Amb. to India for objecting to comments on South China Sea
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell on Friday hit back at Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong for objecting to his comments about China's "destabilising" maneuvers in the South China Sea and asserted that Beijing should refrain from actions that could unilaterally alter the status quo in the region. On Thursday, O'Farrell said Australia remains deeply concerned by Chinese actions in the South China Sea that are "destabilizing and could provoke escalation". The resource-rich South China Sea is also an important shipping route.

In a tweet, Sun took objection to the Australian diplomat's remarks and said they were made "disregarding facts". O'Farrell, in his strong response, reminded the Chinese envoy about the verdict by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague in 2016 rejecting China's claim of sovereignty over the South China Sea region.

"Thank you @China_Amb_India. I would hope then you follow the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award which is final and binding under international law, and also generally refrain from actions that unilaterally alter the status quo," the Australian high commissioner tweeted. In its verdict, the international tribunal, constituted under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) said that China had violated the sovereign rights of the Philippines by carrying out certain activities in the South China Sea.

The Philippines had approached the tribunal arguing that China's territorial claims in the region are unlawful. China claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea, a huge source of hydrocarbons. However, several countries in the region including Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Brunei have competing claims.

O'Farrell issued a statement on Thursday criticizing China over its border row with India in eastern Ladakh and its actions in the South China Sea. "On 23 July, Australia lodged a note with the UN Secretary-General refuting China's unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea," he said.

"It rejects China's claim to historic rights and internal waters, its assertion of certain maritime zones, and its contention there is wide international recognition of its South China Sea sovereignty claims," the high commissioner added. In the last few weeks, China has increased its military assertiveness in the South China Sea when the entire world is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Following Chinese actions, the US sent military ships near the disputed islands and called Beijing's claim over the region illegal. "The world will not allow Beijing to treat the South China Sea as its maritime empire. America stands with our Southeast Asian allies and partners in protecting their sovereign rights to offshore resources," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on July 14.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Research and innovation highlighted as critical pillars in fighting COVID-19

Mobilising support from medical experts, solidarity, and harnessing science, research and innovation have been highlighted as critical pillars in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.These are some of the key outcomes from the virtual n...

WRAPUP 4-Hong Kong delays polls citing pandemic, but democracy camp sceptical

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Friday postponed a Sept. 6 election to the Chinese-ruled citys legislature by a year because of a rise in coronavirus cases, dealing a blow to the pro-democracy opposition which had hoped to make huge gains. T...

At 2.18%, India's COVID-19 fatality rate among lowest; just 0.28% patients on ventilator: Vardhan

Indias COVID-19 case fatality rate is progressively declining and now stands at 2.18 per cent, one of the lowest globally, while just 0.28 per cent of the total active patients are on ventilator, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on Big Tech boost; Apple, Facebook hit record high

Wall Streets main indexes jumped at the open on Friday, with Apple and Facebook hitting a record high as stunning quarterly reports from some of the biggest U.S. tech firms helped keep nagging pandemic nerves at bay.The tech-heavy Nasdaq Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020