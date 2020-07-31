Left Menu
New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.45 pm.

. DES2 RJ-VIRUS-DEATHS Rajasthan reports seven more COVID-19 deaths, 362 fresh cases Jaipur: The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan reached 674 on Friday as seven more people succumbed to the disease, while 362 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 41,298, a health department official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:40 IST
New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.45 pm. . DEL43 RJ-2NDLD MLA SHIFT Over 50 Gehlot camp MLAs moved to Jaisalmer in chartered flights, others to follow Jaisalmer/Jaipur: Over 50 Congress MLAs in the Ashok Gehlot fold, who were camping at a hotel on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, were on Friday shifted to Jaisalmer in three chartered flights. .

DEL30 RJ-GEHLOT-BJP Gehlot questions BJP's criticism over defection of 6 BSP MLAs to Cong Jaipur: Accusing the BJP of adopting double standards over the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday reminded it about the induction of four TDP Rajya Sabha MPs into the saffron party last year. . DES17 RJ-JAIN-TAPES Plot to topple Rajasthan govt: SOG to move HC for Sanjay Jain's voice sample Jaipur: The Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police will move the High Court to take the voice sample of Sanjay Jain arrested after being allegedly caught on audio tapes discussing the "plot" to topple the state government. .

DEL35 JK-MEHBOOBA J-K admin extends detention of Mehbooba Mufti by 3 months under PSA Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday extended the detention of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti by three months under the Public Safety Act.

DEL41 PB-LIQUOR-LD DEATHS 21 die after drinking spurious liquor in Punjab, CM orders magisterial probe Chandigarh: Twenty-one people have died in Punjab's three districts allegedly after drinking spurious liquor, prompting Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to order a magisterial probe, officials said on Friday. . DEL42 UP-LD VIRUS 43 COVID-19 deaths, highest single-day spike of 4,453 cases in UP Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 4,453 COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths due to the disease, taking the infection tally to more than 85,000 and the death toll to 1,630 in the state. .

DES6 UP-AYODHYA MAYAWATI Mayawati bats for invitation to Dalit spiritual leader for Ram temple groundbreaking ceremony Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Friday favoured that an invitation be extended to Dalit Mahamandelshwar Kanhaiya Prabhunandan Giri for the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying it would have some impact on the Constitutional intention of setting a casteless society. . DES9 HR-PROBE-CHILDREN-DEATH Haryana Home Minister directs Karnal SP to submit report in death case of three children in Panipat Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday ordered Karnal's Superintendent of Police to conduct investigations and submit a report within two days in connection with the bodies of three children being found in Panipat under mysterious circumstances. .

DES7 HP-BJP-RAM TEMPLE Himachal BJP urges people to light diyas on Aug 5 Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Friday urged people of the state to light diyas on August 5 to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.. .

