Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dilution of big institutions will not be good: Sisodia on NEP 2020

The National Education Policy (NEP) envisages all colleges and universities to be multidisciplinary, but the dilution of big institutions will not be good for the country, said Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 19:15 IST
Dilution of big institutions will not be good: Sisodia on NEP 2020
Delhi's Education Minister Manish Sisodia speaking to ANI on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

The National Education Policy (NEP) envisages all colleges and universities to be multidisciplinary, but the dilution of big institutions will not be good for the country, said Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday. "It envisages all colleges and universities to be multidisciplinary. Let IIT deal with engineering, IIM with management, AIIMS with medical and FTII with acting. Dilution of such big institutes will not be good for the talent of the country," Sisodia told ANI when asked about the NEP.

He said that in the country there are institutions that are already multidisciplinary and some are catering to one particular sector. This system is "doing good" and it should not be interfered with. Sisodia also said that there are some progressive things in the new education policy but how to implement them and what will be the roadmap for that is not stated in the policy.

"It also calls for creating new institutions like national testing agency, the policy states that new regulatory authorities will be created which will be over regulations," Sisodia said. He further said, "In the new policy, we are still sticking to board exams that have become obsolete these days in the world. You should think something new and look for continuous evaluation."

"It has to be ensured that every child gets equal education like there is a need to bridge the gap in the education a child getting in the metro city to that of a village," the Minister said. "How to improve government schools, there is not much emphasis on this aspect in this policy, instead, it focuses on encouraging private education institutes. So this means that the government is running away from its responsibilities," he said.

Some steps are welcoming like opening a way for foreign universities into the country. It will be good for students who want to get an education of international standards within the country. Another good thing is that the foundational education will be given in mother tongue, he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. to train Botswana traditional leaders to fight gender-based abuse

By Keletso Thobega GABARONE, July 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Dozens of traditional leaders in Botswana will take part in a U.N. training programme that aims to help them tackle high rates of gender-based violence in the country, offici...

LG rejects Delhi govt's decision to allow hotels, weekly markets under Unlock 3; AAP fumes

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday rejected the AAP governments decision to allow hotels and weekly markets under Unlock 3, officials said. As the COVID-19 situation continues to be fragile and the threat is still far from over, the li...

Fitness startup Fitternity looking at raising $12-15 m by Jan

Fitness startup Fitternity, which claims to be the largest platform for wellness equipment and services in the country, is planning to raise USD 12-15 million around Rs 90-112 crore from overseas investors by next January, to fund its expan...

White House blames Democrats for failure to renew federal jobless benefits

The White House on Friday sought to put the onus on Democrats in Congress for a failure to renew expiring federal jobless benefits, saying they had rejected four offers put forward by the Trump administration without countering.What were se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020