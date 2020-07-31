Army foils infiltration bid along LoC

Srinagar, Jul 31 (PTI) The Army on Friday foiled an infiltration bid by militants along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Macchil sector, a defence spokesman said here. Alert troops noticed suspicious movement 600 metres into the Indian side along the LoC in Kupwara district around 3 am, the spokesman said.

He said the militants were intercepted, leading to a firefight. "After the first light, a search was carried out during which a trail of blood was found," the spokesman said.

He said three AK rifles, a sniper rifle, eight grenades and other "war-like stores" were seized from the scene of the gunbattle. A combing operation was going on in the area when the reports last came in..