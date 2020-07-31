Army foils infiltration bid along LoC
Alert troops noticed suspicious movement 600 metres into the Indian side along the LoC in Kupwara district around 3 am, the spokesman said. He said the militants were intercepted, leading to a firefight.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:00 IST
Srinagar, Jul 31 (PTI) The Army on Friday foiled an infiltration bid by militants along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Macchil sector, a defence spokesman said here. Alert troops noticed suspicious movement 600 metres into the Indian side along the LoC in Kupwara district around 3 am, the spokesman said.
He said the militants were intercepted, leading to a firefight. "After the first light, a search was carried out during which a trail of blood was found," the spokesman said.
He said three AK rifles, a sniper rifle, eight grenades and other "war-like stores" were seized from the scene of the gunbattle. A combing operation was going on in the area when the reports last came in..
