Maha: Solapur may get 'jumbo' COVID-19 facility, says OSD

A decision will soon be taken toset up a "jumbo" COVID-19 facility in Solapur district whilethe process to start three similar ones here will begin soon,Saurabh Rao, OSD in Pune Divisional Commissioner's office,said on Friday

He said traders had demanded that the "P1-P2" systemof keeping shops open be lifted as part of easing of lockdownrestrictions, though he added his office was not authorised totake a call on the issue.