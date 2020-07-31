Delhi Transport Minister visits Raj Nagar, reviews national capital's biggest containment zone

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday visited the Raj Nagar area, which is the biggest containment zone in the national capital, to review COVID-19 arrangements there. Gahlot said that the Delhi government is are trying to minimise the area of containment zones so that people can resume their normal lives.

He said, "It is the biggest containment zone of Delhi with a population of 40,000. We are trying to minimise the area of containment zone so that people can resume their normal lives." With 1,195 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhi's coronavirus count crossed 1.3 lakh on Friday.

A total of 1,206 patients have recovered or have been discharged in the last 24 hours, a Delhi government health bulletin said. The total number of cases has risen to 1,35,598 including 10,705 active cases and 1,20,930 recovered/discharged/migrated patients. The health bulletin said 3,963 persons have died due to the virus. (ANI)