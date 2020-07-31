Left Menu
Maha: 11-day-old girl, mother test positive in Chandrapur

The number of active cases in the district is 186.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:59 IST
An 11-day-old girl has been detected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Chandrapur and both mother and infant have been hospitalised, an official said on Friday. The number of COVID-19 cases in the district is now 507 as 20 people tested positive during the day, he added.

"The mother and child, both of whom tested positive, belong to Brahmni village in Chimur tehsil. The infant was born on July 20 in Nagpur and was brought here on July 22. The mother is being allowed to breast feed as the milk will contain antibodies," the official said. The number of active cases in the district is 186.

Meanwhile, after an assistant administrative officer tested positive on Friday, the zilla parishad office has been sealed for three days, while three people in the clerical section were detected with the infection, said Collector Kunal Khemnar. A naib tehsildar from Pombhurna tested positive after which the office has been sanitised and contract tracing was underway, officials added.

