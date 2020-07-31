Infiltrating terrorists intercepted in J-K's Kupwara, rifles, grenades recovered

Infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by the Indian Army after a suspicious movement of unidentified persons was detected on the Indian side of Line of Control (LoC) at Machhal sector in Kupwara on Friday.

"Early morning today, suspicious movement of unidentified persons was detected on the Indian side of LoC at Machhal sector in Kupwara. Infiltrating terrorists were intercepted; firefight ensued. Operation in progress," said Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

According to the Army, 3 AK rifles, a sniper rifle, 8 grenades and other warlike stores were recovered. Search in the area is underway. (ANI)