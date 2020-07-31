Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh: Tourism hotels to be made COVID quarantine centres

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced that tourism hotels in the state will be made COVID-19 quarantine centres.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 31-07-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 22:48 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Tourism hotels to be made COVID quarantine centres
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced that tourism hotels in the state will be made COVID-19 quarantine centres. While addressing media at the Secretariat, the minister said, "Tourism is worst affected and incurred huge loss of income due to corona pandemic. In order to increase the income, tourism hotels with low occupancy will be given for rent for the management of COVID quarantine centres. Already many private hotels are practising the same."

The state is planning to reopen tourism in the state. Rao said, "We will be allowing visitors from the 1st week of August and boat tourism will resume from August 15 onwards. We are also working on the new tourism policy which will be introduced soon. River, beach and eco tourism will be developed. Also, 10 5-star and 7-star hotels will be constructed in the Public-Private Partnership model. The state government has sent proposals for work worth Rs 1,000 crores to the central government." The minister expressed happiness for the central government selecting Simhachalam temple for the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme. Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy will soon start the development work worth Rs 53 crores at Simhachalam temple, under the PRASAD scheme.

The minister further added that the government has ordered Visakhapatnam district collector to allocate land for P V Sindhu's Tennis Academy. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Large U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trials will exclude pregnant women for now

The first two COVID-19 vaccines to enter large-scale U.S. trials will not be tested in pregnant women this year, raising questions about how this vulnerable population will be protected from the coronavirus, researchers told Reuters. Modern...

Google says 20 U.S. states, territories 'exploring' contact tracing apps

Alphabet Incs Google said on Friday that 20 U.S. states and territories, representing about 45 of the countrys population, are exploring contact tracing apps for the novel coronavirus using a tool it developed with Apple Inc. In addition, t...

Maha: Lockdown extended till Aug 15 in Latur

The lockdown to contain theCOVID-19 outbreak in Latur was on Friday extended to August15, an official saidThe lockdown with minimal exemptions was on from July15 and was to end on July 31, he added....

UP: Two dead in Noida building collapse

Two people died after suffering injuries when a building collapsed during construction work at Sector 11 of Noida on Friday. Two people have succumbed to their injuries. Three people are stable and are undergoing treatment, Noida Police sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020