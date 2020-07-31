Left Menu
Surat district of Gujarat recorded 284 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 13,663 on Friday, while 11 more persons succumbed to the infection, the state Health Department said.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 31-07-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 22:48 IST
284 new coronavirus cases in Surat; 11 die, 189 recover

Surat district of Gujarat recorded 284 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 13,663 on Friday, while 11 more persons succumbed to the infection, the state Health Department said. Surat's tally of 13,663 cases is second highest in Gujarat after Ahmedabad, where 26,517 persons were found infected so far.

Out of the 284 new cases, 219 were from Surat city while 65 cases were from rural parts of the district, a release by the Health Department said. While seven persons from the city died in the last 24 hours, four deaths were reported from villages, taking the toll to 597 in the district, it said.

Also, 189 persons recovered and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the release said. Of the total 13,663 cases recorded so far, 10,976 cases were from the city and 2,687 from villages.

After Varachha and Katargam localities of the city, a significant number of cases were now emerging from areas like Rander, Udhana and Athwalines, said Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani. In a message, Pani urged people to immediately get themselves hospitalised if their oxygen saturation level fell below 95.

To stop the spread of coronavirus from labourers coming back to Surat from other states, Pani said antigen test will be conducted for all such workers ..

