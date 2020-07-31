Left Menu
Odisha CM launches online portal to issue fire safety certificates

To issue fire safety certificates online, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the 'Odisha Agni-Shama Seva' portal for different categories of buildings.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

To issue fire safety certificates online, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the 'Odisha Agni-Shama Seva' portal for different categories of buildings. As many as eight services would be available to the public through online mode, according to the statement from Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"I am delighted to launch 'Odisha Agni-Shama Seva' online portal today for issuance of fire safety certificates to different categories of buildings through an online process. This will enhance efficiency, improve transparency and help provide timely services without actual human interaction," Patnaik was quoted saying, as per the statement. He further said that this is a "priority area" of his government under 5T initiatives that aim at bringing transformation in governance through parameters of technology, teamwork, transparency and time.

Patnaik has asked the Fire Service Department to include other services by October 2 this year, as per the statement. "I appreciate Odisha Fire Services personnel for the massive restoration work taken up in our neighbouring state West Bengal during cyclone Amphan in May 2020 amid the fear of Covid-19 pandemic. Your humane gesture was again distinctly evident when the personnel volunteered to donate plasma for the treatment of critical Covid-19 patents," he said.

Applauding them further, Patnaik said they [Fire Services personnel] are not just public servants, rather are the "true agents of change" for the country. (ANI)

