Record single-day spike in cases takes West Bengal's COVID-19 tally to 70,188; death toll climbs to 1,581

With a record single-day spike of 2,496 cases, the COVID-19 tally crossed the 70,000-mark in West Bengal on Friday, while with 45 more fatalities, the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,581, the state health department said. However, a district-wise breakup showed 46 fresh COVID-19 fatalities with Kolkata witnessing the highest single-day spike in its death toll with 21 people succumbing to the coronavirus.

Thirteen deaths were reported from North 24 Parganas, three from South 24 Parganas while two each were from Howrah, Hooghly and Murshidabad districts. A death each was reported from Nadia, Malda and Alipurduar districts, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

The number of cases climbed to 70,188, it added. As many as 670 people tested positive for the disease in Kolkata, followed by North 24 Parganas (644), South 24 Parganas (199), Howrah (160), Darjeeling (122), Hooghly (94), Purba Medinipur (85) and Coochbehar (71), the bulletin said.

The remaining 451 cases were reported from the 15 other districts of the state. The number of active COVID-19 cases crossed the 20,000-mark to reach 20,233 in West Bengal, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,118 people recovered from the disease since Thursday, thus improving the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state to 68.92 per cent. So far, 48,374 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal.

At least 19,003 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. An assistant sub-inspector of the Kolkata Police succumbed to the virus at a private hospital, taking the number of police personnel who died of the disease to seven.

A senior doctor in the city also died of COVID-19 on Friday.