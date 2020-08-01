Left Menu
Hyderabad customs seize 3.11kg gold from Vande Bharat Mission passengers

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 01:22 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 01:22 IST
The total gold seized from all the passengers put together is 3.11 kgs and is valued at Rs.1.66 Crores. Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj Hyderabad customs has seized 3.11 kg gold from passengers who arrived from Dammam in Air India flight under Vande Bharat mission.

"On July 30, based on suspicion and profiling of the passengers, booked cases against 11 passengers in connection with smuggling of gold. The passengers have arrived in the Vande Bharat Mission Air India Flight No.1918 (Dammam to Hyderabad)," a Customs official told ANI. All passengers have been booked under smuggling act as they tried to smuggle gold through their unique way but they were apprehended during customs profiling at the airport.

"The passengers have concealed the gold in the inside pocket of their trousers which they were wearing. The total gold seized from all the passengers put together is 3.11 kgs and is valued at Rs.1.66 crores," said Custom official. Initially, the customs department investigation revealed that all accused are involved in gold smuggling and Airport Intelligence Unit (AIU) from the Customs department launched investigation to find out the main accused/operator of gold.

The Government of India has started India's 'Vande Bharat Mission' with an aim to bring back Indians from across the world to homeland amid Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

