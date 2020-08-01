AP govt to liberalise inter-state movement of people

Amaravati, Aug 1 (PTI): It has not opened its borders fully yet but the Andhra Pradesh government is now liberalising inter-state movement of people in tune with the Unlock 3.0 guidelines issued by the Centre. People coming into AP will now only need to register their details on the government's Spandana portal to obtain an entry pass, according to Principal Secretary (Transport) M T Krishna Babu.

The system would be operational from August 2 on spandana.ap.gov.in portal. "An auto-generated e-pass will be sent to the persons mobile as well as email. They can carry the auto generated e- pass along with a valid identity proof to get entry at the border checkpost," Krishna Babu, who is also the state nodal officer, said in a release.

Since it's auto-generated, there would not be any delay in securing the e-pass, he said. "This system is to ensure recording of the people coming to AP so that the local health staff can keep a watch on the health of the concerned," Krishna Babu added.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI