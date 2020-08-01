Water, soil from Badrinath, Mahakaleshwar reach Ayodhya ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony

Soil and water from many important religious sites and rivers across India have reached Ayodhya for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir on August 5, informed the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said, "Water and soil from Shri Badrinath Dham, Raigad Fort, Shri Ranganathswami Mandir, Shri Mahakaleshwar Mandir, birthplaces of Hutatma Chandrashekhar Azad & Shri Birsa Munda and many other places of Dharmic & National Importance has reached Ayodhya Dham for Pujan."

"Pious Soil & water from all the major religious sites, places of national importance and sacred rivers of the nation are reaching Ayodhya for the construction of the grand temple at Shri Ramjanmbhoomi," informed the Teerth Kshetra administration in an earlier tweet. The administration also tweeted a picture of urns that reached Ayodhya on July 31.

"These are the urns received on just 31st July 2020," read the tweet. (ANI)