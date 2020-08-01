WCD min to organise online activities to sensitise people about importance of breastfeeding: Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said the Women and Child Development Ministry through its field offices will organize online activities to sensitize citizens about the importance of breastfeeding. She made the announcement on the occasion of the World Breastfeeding Week, which is celebrated globally from August 1 to 7.

"In the spirit of #WorldBreastfeedingWeek's theme of 'Support Breastfeeding for a Healthier Planet' and taking precautionary measures in the wake of the pandemic, @MinistryWCD through its field offices will organize online activities to sensitize citizens about the imp of breastfeeding," Irani said in a tweet. Underlining the importance of breastfeeding in a child's life, Irani said breast milk known as 'liquid gold' is the protective shield that acts as the first immunization providing holistic nutrition and immunity against infections.

"Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of the child's birth and continuing thereafter for at least two years is crucial to combat malnutrition. India joins the global community in observing #WorldBreastfeedingWeek2020 to sensitize people about the importance of this practice," she tweeted. "Breast Milk known as 'liquid gold' is the protective shield a child receives from the mother; it acts as the first immunization providing holistic nutrition and immunity against infections. Therefore, it is imperative to encourage breastfeeding for the well-being and survival of children," the minister added.