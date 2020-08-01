Left Menu
Development News Edition

Body of boy recovered from pit in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was found dead in a pit at a village here, police said on Saturday. The station house officer of the Revti police station has been suspended for dereliction of duty, the ASP said, without elaborating. PTI CORR NAV DPB.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 01-08-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 15:02 IST
Body of boy recovered from pit in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was found dead in a pit at a village here, police said on Saturday. The body of Raghvendra Singh was found on Friday, the police said, adding that they suspect personal enmity behind the killing.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the father of the victim, a case of murder has been lodged against Gayaghat village head Vijay Pratap Singh and four others, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said. Agitated villagers on Saturday blocked Revti-Sahatvar road for nearly two hours. Later, police sent the body for post-mortem examination. The station house officer of the Revti police station has been suspended for dereliction of duty, the ASP said, without elaborating.

PTI CORR NAV DPB.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

BJP holds protests for better milk procurement prices in Maha

The opposition BJP on Saturday spearheaded protests demanding a hike in milk procurement prices for dairy farmers in various parts of Maharashtra. At many places, farmers poured milk on streets and briefly blocked roads by raising slogans.T...

Helicopter begins rescue in disaster-hit U'khand villages

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday started rescue operations through a helicopter in two sub divisions of the district where incidents caused by torrential rains recently killed 18 people and cut off around 60 villages. Heavy rains have...

Surprising number of exoplanets could host life, study reveals

Our solar system has one habitable planet -- Earth. According to a new study, other stars could have as many as seven Earth-like planets in the absence of a gas giant like Jupiter. This is the conclusion of a study led by UC Riverside astro...

Reinstate me as IPL commentator, Manjrekar tells BCCI

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has sent an email to the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI asking the body to reinstate him as a commentator for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League IPL. The IPL is slated to be p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020